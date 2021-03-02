Sunyani readies for AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

A cross-section of the public in the Bono Regional capital on Tuesday, expressed their happiness and readiness to be vaccinated to enhance their immune systems and protect themselves and their families against contracting the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19).

According to them, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's decision to take shots of the vaccine amidst live telecast was an indication that theories surrounding the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and its purported rippling health effects was false.

They described President Akufo-Addo as an inspirer, and a true statesman, and commended his government for measures put in place so far, to protect Ghanaians from contracting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a random interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the Central Business District (CBD) of Sunyani, traders, buyers, shop owners, and travellers were optimistic that the majority of Ghanaians would be vaccinated to enable the nation to successfully flatten her COVID-19 curve.

As the Ghana Health Service (GHS) begins the nationwide vaccination exercise Tuesday, March 2, some of the residents indicated, however, that it would be unfair if every Ghanaian did not benefit from the vaccination exercise.

“No one knows who carries the virus. So, I think it is very appropriate that the government ensures that all Ghanaians except for those who are exempted for special reasons are vaccinated against the COVID-19”, Mr. James Okyere, a storekeeper stated.

He commended the President for his bold decision to accept the vaccine to protect Ghanaians despite the theories associated with it, and called on the government to also ensure that the nation acquires a similar vaccine for malaria control.

Madam Akua Acheaa, a-60-year-old trader said the aging population should be given much priority during the vaccination exercise.

Aging, she noted, was associated with several health complications, and life-threatening diseases and illnesses, and appealed to the government to ensure most of the aged in society were vaccinated as well.

“I always think about my children whenever they leave for school. You know children are careless and I fear much for them. This vaccine has allayed all my fears and we thank President Akufo-Addo and his government a lot”, Mrs Janet Ansu, a vegetable seller, could also not hide her joy for the vaccination exercise stated.

Meanwhile, some residents in the capital also expressed mix-giving and reservations about the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

They told the GNA that public education on the vaccine was extremely very poor, and that could affect the vaccination nationwide exercise.

“Most of us don't even know anything about this vaccine. We don't know what they used to manufacture it and what it would do to the immune system. This is very risky because we have different body make-ups”, Mr Emmanuel Osei Gyan, a banker stated.

Madam Vida Agyemang, a Mobile money vendor admitted that vaccination remained the surest way for disease prevention, but added “it is appropriate for us to have adequate knowledge about what the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine does in the body system”.

—GNA