ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.03.2021 Health

Herbert Mensah predicts ‘No Vaccine, No Travel’ restriction soon; Praises Akufo-Afo-Addo

Herbert Mensah predicts ‘No Vaccine, No Travel’ restriction soon; Praises Akufo-Afo-Addo
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Sports Administrator, Philanthropist, and the President of the Ghana Rugby Association (GRA), Herbert Mensah says the government’s idea to acquire Coronavirus vaccines for Ghanaians must be commended.

According to him, Ghanaians can only be protected from the pandemic through the vaccine which has been the only solution worldwide to curb the spread of the virus.

“The movement of the right direction is certainly the question of vaccinations,” he noted

Herbert Mensah indicated that the numerous conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccine are all made-up to scare people.

“It is a global world; it is not a world that we sit down with our conspiracy theories that we aren’t going to take a jab. We are all in a global world.”

“I say it to all my friends it is only a matter of time some countries will turn around and say without the vaccine you cannot get on the plane, without the vaccine you can’t attend the theatre, the restaurant among others," he predicted in a video while addressing issues of COVID vaccination.

The Ghanaian businessman however lauded the Akufo-Addo led government for acquiring the vaccines and making sure that the majority of the citizens are all vaccinated.

“We are blessed to have such a leader,” he noted – adding that “I understand from experts that the vaccine is safe and good.”

---PeacefmOnline

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Ignore vaccine conspiracy theories; The great Otumfuo is taking a jab—Herbert Mensah tells Ghanaians
02.03.2021 | Health
Techiman Holy Family Hospital put in stringent measures to educate residents on Covid-19 Vaccine
01.03.2021 | Health
WHO boss salutes Akufo-Addo for taking COVID-19 jab
01.03.2021 | Health
Pfizer’s Covid vaccine may not work if you’re fat
01.03.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Eight more die, death toll now 607
01.03.2021 | Health
House of Chiefs 'beg' Ghanaians to avail themselves for COVID-19 vaccination
01.03.2021 | Health
GHS lists Covid-19 vaccination sites in Accra
01.03.2021 | Health
Kpone-Katamanso ready to for COVID-19 jab
01.03.2021 | Health
Tema ready for COVID-19 jab
01.03.2021 | Health
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Journalists take Covid-19 jab today
5 hours ago

Husbands who enjoy blowjobs from their wives are gays – Apos...
5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line