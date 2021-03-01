Information Ministry working on L.I to provide procedures for access to information

The Ministry of Information in consultation with the Right to Information Commission is putting together a Legislative Instrument (L.I) to provide for further procedures for access to information under the Act.

The Right to Information became law in 2019 after the President of the Republic of Ghana gave his assent on the back of its passing by Parliament.

Since becoming law, the Government through the Ministry of Information has been working on a road map for the implementation of the Act by recruiting and training information officers to assist Public Institutions to perform their functions under the Right to Information Act, 2019, Act 989.

As required under the law, most Public Institutions have set up information offices or do have an information officer designated to receive and respond to applications for information under the Right to Information Act.

Keen on seeing the Right to Information Law working, the Ministry of Information has now taken a vital step forward.

“The Minister of Information in consultation with the Commission has begun steps to put together Regulations by way of Legislative Instrument (L.I) under section 83 of the Right to Information Act 2019, Act 989 to among other things provide for further procedures for access to information under the Act,” part of a press release from the MoI has said.

The Ministry of Information is now requesting proposals from the General Public, Civil Society Organisations, and Institutions of Higher Learning to submit proposals and recommendations towards the making of the Legislative Instrument (L.I).

All proposals can be sent by email to [email protected] or postal address. P. O. Box YK1179, kanda, Accra.

Find below a press release from the Ministry below: