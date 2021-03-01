ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.03.2021 General News

Information Ministry working on L.I to provide procedures for access to information

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Information Ministry working on L.I to provide procedures for access to information
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ministry of Information in consultation with the Right to Information Commission is putting together a Legislative Instrument (L.I) to provide for further procedures for access to information under the Act.

The Right to Information became law in 2019 after the President of the Republic of Ghana gave his assent on the back of its passing by Parliament.

Since becoming law, the Government through the Ministry of Information has been working on a road map for the implementation of the Act by recruiting and training information officers to assist Public Institutions to perform their functions under the Right to Information Act, 2019, Act 989.

As required under the law, most Public Institutions have set up information offices or do have an information officer designated to receive and respond to applications for information under the Right to Information Act.

Keen on seeing the Right to Information Law working, the Ministry of Information has now taken a vital step forward.

“The Minister of Information in consultation with the Commission has begun steps to put together Regulations by way of Legislative Instrument (L.I) under section 83 of the Right to Information Act 2019, Act 989 to among other things provide for further procedures for access to information under the Act,” part of a press release from the MoI has said.

The Ministry of Information is now requesting proposals from the General Public, Civil Society Organisations, and Institutions of Higher Learning to submit proposals and recommendations towards the making of the Legislative Instrument (L.I).

All proposals can be sent by email to [email protected] or postal address. P. O. Box YK1179, kanda, Accra.

Find below a press release from the Ministry below:

31202195306-8cs1vjhuup-a5d5c373-5aba-4aa9-ae9e-afbb9cfced72

31202195306-1j041p5cbw-9bcb8b0a-93d2-448c-a153-c75aff936a02

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Judicial Service threats against media unwarranted assault on tenets of freedom — GJA
01.03.2021 | General News
Self-Love Foundation empowers female students of Christ The King Catholic school in Obuasi
01.03.2021 | General News
Deaconess Agartha Frimpong donates themormeter guns to Pentecost University and Hebron Prayer Camp
01.03.2021 | General News
Judicial Service directive to Media scandalous – GJA
01.03.2021 | General News
Parliament will be effective under my watch – Bagbin
01.03.2021 | General News
Don't succumb to pressure to support LGBTQI agenda – GMM to Gov't
27.02.2021 | General News
Construction of national cathedral still gov't’s priority – Ebenezer Kojo Kum
27.02.2021 | General News
1D1F is a revolutionary invention since Ghana's independence — Alan Kyerematen
27.02.2021 | General News
Let's take migration issues seriously now — Prof Lumumba to AU, ECOWAS at 2021 African Migration Summit
26.02.2021 | General News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

NLA Staff demand removal of DG amidst massive demo
2 hours ago

Vetting: Reject Akufo-Addo nominees' insincere apologies; ho...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line