I could not penetrate her after attempting to defile her - Accused

A 22-year-old student has been arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly having sex with an 11-year-old girl at Teshie in Accra.

Samuel Amegatcher is said to have told the Police that, he once attempted to have sex with the victim but he could not penetrate her.

Charged with defilement, Amegatcher has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann, admitted Amegatcher to bail in the sum of GH¢60,000.00 with three sureties, one to be justified with a landed property.

The court further ordered that the title deed of the landed property be deposited at the court's registry.

It ordered the prosecution to serve accused person with disclosures.

The case has been adjourned to March 15.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo, told the court that the complainant was the victim's elder sister and that Amegatcher, the complainant and the victim resided in the same house at Teshie in Accra.

DSP Boafo said in December last year, the victim's mother detected that the victim walked in an unusual manner hence decided to conduct her personal examination on the victim.

Prosecution said the victim's mother during examination, noticed that the victim was bleeding and she had some discharges but when questioned by her mother she (victim) could not give any explanation.

DSP Boafo said during further questioning, the victim informed her mother that Amegatcher had been having sex with her on a number of occasions on her blind side.

A report was made to the Police at Nungua Domestic Violence and Victim's Support Unit and Amegatcher arrested while a medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.

During interrogation, prosecution said the Amegatcher denied defiling the victim but admitted that he had attempted to defile the victim but could not penetrate her.

---GNA