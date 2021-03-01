Group declare Techiman South an orphan constituency

A youth group calling itself Concern Techiman Youth Association (CTYA) has declared that the Techiman South constituency of the Bono East region is without a legitimate representation in the Parliament of Ghana.

Press Release

28-02-2021

CONCERN TECHIMAN YOUTH ASSOCIATION (CTYA) DECLARES TECHIMAN SOUTH CONSTITUENCY AS AN ORPHAN CONSTITUENCY WITHOUT A MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT.

We bring you warm greetings from the headquarters of the Techiman Concern Youth Association. The Association is made up of Youth from all the 265 polling stations as well as individuals from diverse backgrounds and ethnic groups within the Techiman South Constituency who are concern with the peace and security of Techiman as the Capital of the Bono East Region. It is unfortunate that the Covid-19 pandemic has created a situation such that we cannot hold a press conference but rather to issue this important press release to address the many Injustices and blatant disregard for Rule of Law and our Electoral Laws in the just ended parliamentary Elections in the Techiman South Constituency.

The Techiman Concern Youth Association want to make it known to the whole world that, Techiman South Constituency has no legitimate representation in the Parliament of Ghana. We cannot accept any illegitimate individual who did not win the parliamentary Elections in Techiman South to represent the good people of Techiman in the Parliament of Ghana.

We are all aware that the Returning Officer of the Electoral Commission in the Techiman South Constituency has since the 7th of December 2020 not collated the parliamentary election results of Techiman South so we cannot accept the illegal gazetting that has been done by the EC purporting to be the results of Techiman South.

The unfortunate and illegal use of the military by the state during the attempt to collate the Techiman South results which resulted in the shooting and killing of unarmed, innocent civilians pay credence to the fact that collation wasn't done and that the EC is wrong to announce the NPP candidate as the winner of the parliamentary Elections.

As Youth who are concern with the peace and security of Techiman, we can not sit down aloff and allow political parties to ruin the long established peace among the diverse ethnic groups in the Techiman South Constituency.

Though collation has not been done the NDC claims that, Pink Sheets available to them pointed to the fact that they have won the 2020 December 7th Techiman South Parliamentary election thus, watching the live TV coverage of their individual collation. On the other hand the NPP without any prove of collation vehemently claims that they have won the 2020 parliamentary polls. Justaposing the opposing positions if justice is not delivered that can thwart the socioeconomic growth of the area.

It has come to the notice of the Concern Youth that the Parliamentary Elections results of Techiman South has been filed at the Wenchi High Court by the NDC Parliamentary candidate with the EC and the NPP candidate as Respondents respectively. We are guided by the rules of the court and wouldn't want to be cited for contempt or prejudice in our call for the right thing to be done. We believe that the court will administer the case with the speed of light so that the ordinary citizens in Techiman who went out to vote on the 7th December, 2020 know their rightful MP.

We are by this release cautioning the NPP candidate to desist from holding himself as the MP for Techiman because as it stands now we the Concern Youth of Techiman believe that Techiman has no MP until the court determines the rightful winner of the Parliamentary Elections.

The Military and Police Service have their roles and do not conduct elections per the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana. The military and the Police cannot therefore use their ammunitions to cause mayhem and select an individual as an MP for the people. It is highly unacceptable.

It must be noted that the Concern Youth of Techiman South do not want to take the Laws into our own hands. So we are demanding the Court of competent jurisdiction to do the right thing without fear or favour . That would restore Techiman South back to the path of progress.

As indicated in the opening paragraph of this press release we are unable to hold a mammoth protest against the flawed Parliamentary Elections due to the Covid-19 restrictions as law-abiding citizens but let be noted that we will stop at nothing until the right thing is done because the people of Techiman deserves better. Thank you.

CONVENERS;

< Chang-Naa Frederick, Chairman 0240385912 (Kenten Electoral Area)

< Konditey Matthew, Vice Chairman 0556932945 (Hansa Electoral Area)

< Ziembo Prosper Wapogte, Secretary 0555341110 ( Tanoso Electoral Area)

< Tweneboah Amos William, Organizer 0596382554 Tunsuase (Electoral Area)

< Balabuoro Gideon, Spokesperson 0240291308 (Ahenbronoso Electoral Area)

< Amponsah Linda, Deputy Spokesperson 0549097542 (New-Dwomor Electoral Area).

Cc;

All Media Houses.