01.03.2021 Crime & Punishment

39 suspects arrested in separate swoops in Accra

39 suspects arrested in separate swoops in Accra
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Madina Divisional Police and James Town District Police Commands, have arrested 39 suspects in separate swoops to clamp down on crime in the national capital.

The police retrieved cannabis, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp among other things from the suspects.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit, Accra Regional Police Command, made this known to the Ghana News Agency, on Monday.

She said the Madina Police conducted a four-hour intelligence-led swoops to clamp down on criminal activities, following tip-offs that some criminals hanged around Reco flats and Ritz junction to harass passengers and commuters including members of a church in the vicinity.

The team was led by the Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Cosmos Alan Anyan.

The 20 suspects arrested by the Madina Police are: Abukari Halilu, 24,

Ali Awudu, 20, Bella Emmanuel, 27, Doris Ansah 30, Elizabeth Mary, 23, Jennifer Daniel, 27, Isaac Awudu, 30, Rejoice Onyko 35, Kwame Osama, 33 and Sadick Seidu, 22.

The rest are: Saglo Isaac, 19, Raphel Apetey, 35, Victoria Agbesi, 21, Joyce Arhin, 25, Rami Charra, 23, Mercy Jacob, 30, Ansah Prosper, 22, David Krak, 23, Favour John, 30 and Seidu Ali, 30.

"Some quantities of cigarettes, pairs of scissors, condoms, cannabis were retrieved during the operation and have been kept for evidential purposes,” she said.

DSP Tenge said similarly, on February 27, 2021, about 1930 hours, James Town District Police Command acting upon intelligence, mounted a swoop on the activities of narcotic drug peddlers at Old Fadama and Zongo Lane.

She said they arrested 19 suspects namely: Kwadjo Poku, 42, Safiru Munkaila, 31, Wisdom Mawuli, 26, Noah Quarshie, 25, Kofi Benneh, 27, Abdul Rhaman Surage, 24, Bernard Nkrumah, 48, Yaw Twumasi, 37, Sulley Iddrisu, 30, Emmanuel Mensah, 25, Daniel Antwi, 32, Kweku Agyeman, 20, Isaac Arthur 22, Adams Abubakari, 30, Samuel Kwadjo Nti, 34, Ola Michael, 25, Abdul Kadril Armmed, 25, Vicencial Yerbowu, 46 and Naomi Foster, 20.

DSP Tenge said they had been detained for investigations.

She said screening would include suspects who may be connected to crimes already reported at the station.

DSP Tenge said after the suspects were thoroughly screened, those found culpable would be prosecuted.

---GNA

body-container-line