Policeman found dead in room

A junior police officer has been found dead in his barracks room in Winneba, Central Region.

G/Const. Ahmed Nkansah, who was said to have been unwell for a while now, had a fluid oozing from his nostrils and mouth at the time that detectives went to the scene.

At 7:15am last Friday, C/Supol Mr. Samuel Asiedu Okanta, the Winneba Divisional Police Commander, and Acting Commandant/ Ghana Police Command and Staff College (GPCSC), was said to have received information that the deceased had been found dead in his room at the barracks.

The Divisional Commander led a team of investigators from the Winneba Divisional CID to the scene where they found him lying naked and in a supine position.

The deceased was said to have last been seen three days ago. The body has been conveyed to the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.