01.03.2021 Health

Bawumia and wife take COVID-19 jab [Photos]

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has received his first vaccination against COVID-19.

Dr Bawumia together with his wife, Mrs. Samira Bawumia received their jabs at the Police Hospital in Accra on Monday, March 1, 2021.

312021123603-8cs1vjhuup-bawumia-and-samira-receive-vaccine-6

This was after the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo , and the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo took their first vaccination against COVID-19.

Dr. Bawumia before taking his jab said, “We are taking the vaccine today to assure the public and Ghanaians in general that it is safe to take to be immune to the virus.”

312021123603-h41o2s6fey-bawumia-and-samira-receive-vaccine-4

“I and the second lady are here this morning to take vaccination for the COVID-19. His Excellency the President took the lead and under his leadership and with the support of our partners, Ghana became the first country in the world to benefit from the COVAX facility which is open for about 92 low and middle-income countries and Ghana is the first country to have benefited from it, and it is under the leadership of the president and the hard work of the Ghana Health Service staff and members of the taskforce that the president has put in place that Ghana has been able to achieve.”

312021123603-1h830n4ayu-bawumia-and-samira-receive-vaccine-5

He thus allayed the fear of Ghanaians with an assurance the vaccine is safe.

"We are taking the vaccine today to assure the public and Ghanaians in general that it is safe to take to be immuned to the virus."

312021123603-k5frj7u2h1-bawumia-and-samira-receive-vaccine-2

He also expressed gratitude to Ghana’s partners in the COVID-19 fight (COVAX Facility), the Ghana Health Service, and the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.

—citinewsroom

