Akufo-Addo, wife take covid-19 jab at 37 Military Hospital

President Akufo-Addo has taken the covid-19 jab publicly this morning Monday, March 1.

He and his wife were vaccinated at the 37 military hospital in Accra.

The Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife will their turn today.

Other key public officials such as the Speaker and Members of Parliament, the Chief Justice and Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature, Chairperson and members of the Council of State, the Chief of Staff and senior officials at the Office of the President, and prominent personalities like some eminent clergy, the National Chief Imam, the Asantehene, the Ga Mantse, and some media practitioners will be taking the COVID-19 jab publicly on Tuesday, 2 March 2021.

The President said in his 24th COVID-19 address to the nation on Sunday, 28 February 2021 that: “This is being done because the vaccine will help protect us against the impact of COVID-19 on our health. It is also a major catalyst to restoring livelihoods and the national economy to the robust level it belongs”.

“I encourage faith-based groups, civil society, media and all Ghanaians to support the public education campaign associated with the exercise. We need all hands on deck to make this a success”, he added.