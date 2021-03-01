The more loans you take, the more slave you become spiritually and physically - Quotation Master reveals

African Traditional spiritualist, practitioner, advocate and teacher, Nana Kwaku Peprah commonly called Quotation Master or Lucifer or Ayaaba has revealed that the habit of Ghana always receiving freebies and loans from other countries would continue to make us poor and subservient to those countries.

He noticed that Ghanaians got hurt when Ghana was tagged as a very poor country after the West donated the free covid-19 vaccines last week.

"Whites have learnt spirituality and it is through that which they are using to conquer us. That is the reason why they are always giving us loans. The more they give us loans, the more they make us slaves," he claimed.

Kwaku Peprah indicated that, when the Covid vaccines were ready and the advance countries decided to supply third world countries or poor countries with some, Ghana was part.

"When I heard that, I was shocked and I cringed. That Ghana is a poor country? Really, and we accept that tag and we think it is nothing? Simply because they gave us vaccines? We are being made slaves and we thinking is nothing?"

He added, "We've gold, diamond, oil and someone describes us as poor and we accept? Then we shall continue to be poor."

According to him, how come in our individual lives, when one says your child shall be poor, we reject outrightly using the name of Jesus, but when it comes to the nation, we accept that we are poor. "Then we shall continue to be poor. Why do we accept anything the white man says about us?" he quizzes angrily.

Quotation Master was speaking to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on his 'Nsem Pii' show on Happy FM monitored on Happy TV.

In concluding he admonishes Ghanaians not to accept any tag or label from the west to cause us into bondage. "It is an error for us to be tagged us poor people and accept same."