ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.03.2021 Health

‘Better late than never’ – Akufo-Addo's Advisor rejects delayed vaccination education concerns

‘Better late than never’ – Akufo-Addo's Advisor rejects delayed vaccination education concerns
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Government has rejected claims that public sensitisation on the COVID-19 vaccines have delayed despite genuine concerns.

The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare says a sensitisation team has been launched and will be dispatched this week along with the vaccination exercise.

In a Citi News interview, Dr. Nsiah-Asare maintained that the timing of the sensitisation is still appropriate.

“It is better late than never. There are some things if you start too early, people will tend to forget so even if you start it now, whilst it is the minds of people, it is better than not doing anything at all.”

He expects the media, clergy and other religious leaders to support sensitisation efforts.

“We want church leaders, we want Muslim leaders, we want civil society to join this education and tell the people,” Dr. Nsiah-Asare said.

“That is the reason why the President is the first person to be vaccinated followed by the Vice President and then all the other leaders to show Ghanaians that the vaccines are safe.”

President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Bawumia be the first persons to benefit from the 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine Ghana procured with the help of COVAX.

They will take the jab in public alongside their spouses.

On further sensitisation, a manual containing additional information on the coronavirus vaccination in Ghana is being developed by the Information Ministry to intensify public education in the coming days, according to the former deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye.

To dispel scepticism about the vaccines, the government has said there will be sustained public sensitisation campaigns by the Local Government Service, Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, National Commission for Civic Education and Information Services Department to educate the public on the vaccination rollout.

---citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Stephen Ntim woos Ghanaians to accept COVID-19 Vaccinations
01.03.2021 | Health
Covid-19: GJA, GIBA, and PRINPAG urge media to educate public to vaccinate
28.02.2021 | Health
'Sweating while working out is not fat-burning' — Health professionals
28.02.2021 | Health
Meningitis resurfaces in Upper West
28.02.2021 | Health
WHO/FDA registered Antimalarial, Pyramax approved for top coronavirus clinical trials
28.02.2021 | Health
King James Foundation supports Police Hospital with medical equipment
28.02.2021 | Health
Conspiracy Theories against COVID-19 Vaccines have no scientific basis—NCCE
28.02.2021 | Health
Malaria: People living near dams demand periodic spraying, fumigation
28.02.2021 | Health
Ghana in talks with manufacturers for more covid-19 vaccines – Okoe Boye
28.02.2021 | Health
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo, wife take covid-19 jab at 37 Military Hospital
39 minutes ago

Your threats to Media unnecessary – Ben Ephson to Judicial S...
44 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line