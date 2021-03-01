CSSPS portal goes live for accessing 2020 SHS placements

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has formally opened the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) portal following the release of the 2020 school placements.

Candidates who so desire to check Senior High Schools (SHS) they have been placed in, can access it through the dedicated website www.cssps.gov.gh.

Earlier, the GES stated that a total of 494,530 students have since been placed in different SHSs and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Schools (TVETs) across the country.

Those placed were out of the total of 533,693 who registered for the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

“A total of 343,264 have automatically been placed in one of their choices. However, 151,266 qualified candidates could not be matched with any of their choices. All such students are therefore to do self-placement to select from available schools,” the GES said in a statement.

Those who are eligible for self-placement are to do so on the CSSPS website after obtaining a placement e-voucher code from a vendor.

Find GES’s guidelines for the self-placement process below:

----citinewsroom