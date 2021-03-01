ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
01.03.2021

Zebilla: Two young men commit suicide; One slaughtered himself and the other hanged on high tension pole

By Atubugri Simon Atule
Two young men believed to be in their 30s committed suicide in separate scenes in Zebilla township in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

Agbango Apuli, 30, an unemployed man on Thursday hanged himself on a high tension pole whiles Iddrisu Osman, 35, also slaughtered himself with a butcher's knife.

According to the deceased (Agbango's) father, his son has ever attempted suicide many times but was rescued by family members and community members.

Narrating the story to the Zebilla police command, the deceased father said his son before his death has involved himself in alcohol and that might have developed into epilepsy disease, a situation they suspect might have caused him to end his life.

Iddrisu Osman,35, also slaughtered himself with a butcher's knife last Friday evening after he was seen walking along the Zebilla Bolgatanga-Bawku road around the Zebilla police station at around 6:00pm.

Iddisu Ayishetu, wife of the deceased explained that her husband has been mentally ill for some time now but was treated with local treatment.

She added that at about 1:30am the same day, she woke up only to find him dead in a pool of blood.

The police was quickly alerted and they came around and the necessary actions were taken.

The deceased, Iddrisu Osman was a butcher untill his unfortunate demise on Friday.

The two young men have since been examined by doctors of the Zebilla government hospital and have since been released for burial.

Traditionally, in the Kusaug land, such people are buried right where their death and should not be carried home for any funeral to be organised.

And it is believed that it brings bad omen or bad luck to the family if the dead person is brought to the house to be buried.

The dead is mostly buried in the house in most homes in the Northern part of Ghana because there is nothing like a cemetery in the north.

Committing suicide is not a regular action in the Kusaug Kingdom. Many were surprised to hear the sad news of the two young men.

The Zebilla Police command has commenced investigations into the matter.

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

