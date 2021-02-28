ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.02.2021 Social News

Election Petition: 'E be ye pinsooo' for dead goat or lame horse and its vulture-allies next week — Koku Anyidoho jabs

By Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
Election Petition: 'E be ye pinsooo' for dead goat or lame horse and its vulture-allies next week — Koku Anyidoho jabs
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The suspended Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has been at the throat of the party in recent times.

He has been throwing subtle attacks at the party Executives and their 2020 Presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama monitored by this portal.

Koku Anyidoho was recently suspended over misconduct following his persistent comments which give many the impression that he is in bed with the ruling party NPP.

Ever since the suspension, he has gone all-out and more aggressive in what some party folks describe as anti-NDC comments. His alleged 'disdain' for the party started after his BNI case over an alleged threat against Akufo-Addo's government on an Accra-based radio station.

Koku Anyidoho who has vowed to remain loyal to the late former President Evans Atta Mills has since after his release from the BNI been making comments that have caused his party folks to go berserk like a bull in a Chinese shop. These feverish attacks compelled two card bearing members of the party to petition the party hierarchy for action to be taken against Koku Anyidoho.

But Koku Anyidoho has since taken to his Twitter page to release episodes of weekly jabs at the party.

The latest jab being the judgement day for the election petition case on March 4.

He said in his Twitter post, "Did I hear from the forest that, for some time now, a lame horse is complaining that its dead goat is lost? Next week; we shall know from a Supreme Court, if the dead goat is lost, or the lame horse & its vulture- allies, have eaten the dead goat. "E be ye pinsoooooo."

The "dead goat" metaphor was a popular tag on John Dramani Mahama during his presidency in March 2015.

President John Mahama’s infamous “dead goat” comment has been named one of the best African quotes for the year 2015 by the BBC.

President Mahama made the “dead goat” comment while he was addressing Ghanaians in Botswana in response to industrial actions in Ghana.

President Mahama essentially compared himself to a dead goat saying, “I have seen more demonstrations and strikes in my first two years. I don’t think it can get worse. It is said that when you kill a goat and you frighten it with a knife, it doesn’t fear the knife because it is dead already. I have a dead-goat syndrome.”

So obviously, Mr Koku Anyidoho subtle attack is directed at former President Mahama who has been missing from the scene recently and his silence in the raging debate over the legalisation of LGBTQI and matter arising in the country.

Read full post below:

228202122855-1h830n4aau-5b207ef5-7c44-48b7-afa0-b73f4c37b648

Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri

Editor

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
GRIDCo blames Saturday’s ‘dumsor’ on gas supply issues
28.02.2021 | Social News
Accra: Police retrieves stolen coffin from burial service in Korle Woko
27.02.2021 | Social News
3 mourners, fire man die in fatal accident
27.02.2021 | Social News
Let law take its course when handling LGBTQI matters – IGP urge officers, Ghanaians
27.02.2021 | Social News
Ashanti Police probes shooting incidence at Adwumakaase-Kese
27.02.2021 | Social News
NDC MPs 'under a lot of pressure' to reject Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees – Lawyer
27.02.2021 | Social News
Gov’t blamed for Covid-19 vaccine ‘misconception’
27.02.2021 | Social News
Give us a break! Don’t think we’re not intelligent – LGBT promoters told
27.02.2021 | Social News
CPP Youth Organiser calls for closure of Australian High Commission office over LGBTQI endorsement
27.02.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Gather boldness, confidence to speak against situation that ...
36 minutes ago

Bawumia lays wreath in commemoration of February 28 crossroa...
36 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line