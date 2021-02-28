King James Foundation supports Police Hospital with medical equipment

King James Foundation, a Ghanaian Non-Governmental Organisation in collaboration with its foreign partners has donated medical equipment worth $35,000 to the Ghana Police Hospital in Accra.

The donation, among other things, is aimed at safeguarding the health workers through this unprecedented new normal of COVID-19.

Among the items donated were Pressure bags, Gloves, Gauze Pads, Adhesive Bandages, Aquacel Foam Dressings-Assorted Sizes, Spinal needles, Antiembolism Stockings, Sensicare pads, Volutrol Set, Solusets set, CVP Dressing Kits.

The rest include Trocar Catheter, Lap Sponges, Large Providone Iodine paint Sponge Sticks, OR Towels, etc.

In an interview with the Chief Executive Officer of King James Foundation, Apostle Solomon James Mensah, he revealed that gesture followed a donation the foundation made to the hospital two years ago.

"Two years ago we presented some personal protective equipment (PPE) to the hospital which we realize the hospital is in great need. Though the government is doing its best but we thought it wise as an NGO to support once again", he said.

He noted that King James Foundation will continue to support the hospital and the community as a whole whenever the need arises.

The King James Boss then called on other NGOs and individuals to extend hands to organizations and communities that are in need.

"Most Ghanaians love to receive items but when it comes to releasing money or being generous towards the society it becomes a problem but we urge everyone to help the society in which we live in any small way we can".

The Medical Doctor at King James Foundation, Dr. Lawrence Acheampong, noted that the equipment presented to the hospital is of good quality.

Apostle Solomon further urged Ghanaians to continue to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.

In her acceptance speech the Medical Director-General of The Police Hospital, DCOP Dr. Marian Tetteh-Korboe expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the team.

According to her, the hospital really needs the items because these are the critical times they need them most.