Waterz Yidana loses his wife

Waterz Yidana, the multiple award-winning Ghanaian writer lost his wife on 27th December 2020. The sudden demise of Hannah Assuah who was a Pharmacy Technician came as a shock to the writer and his family.

He is likely to become more philosophical than ever before, considering the tragedy that has befallen him. It is not easy to have such a young family lose a member.

Their only son Mankudivi will miss his mother and Waterz has to play the role of both mother and father to this young boy. According to the writer's tribute to his late wife on both GhanaWeb and ModernGhana, his wife was a great cook and everyone around them enjoyed her meals. He added that his wife was a calm person with loads of patience and tolerance. The writer had previously celebrated his wife several times on his social media platforms, especially during her birthdays.

The writer for the past two months has stayed off social media. His fans and many others have missed his writings and opinions on national and international or topical issues. He needs enough time to grieve his wife.

One can tell from his tribute that he truly loved his wife. The details of the sudden demise of his wife is not known to the public, since the writer hasn’t put such information out. May the soul of his wife rest in peace and we the fans of the writer send our condolences to him and his son...