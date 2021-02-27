Bono East Regional Police Command gets welfare bus

Listen to article

Techiman (BE/R)Feb. 26, GNA- the Bono East Regional Police Command has received 33 seater bus from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to help foster police administrative work, operations and welfare activities of personnel in the area.

The presentation was part of the IGP’s initiatives to improve the welfare of personnel in the service through the police welfare contributions so as to motivate the personnel to deliver their best in promoting, ensuring peace and protecting life and property among other things.

Outdooring the Toyota Coaster 33 seater bus with registration number GB-63-20 at the weekend in Techiman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Samuel Winful, Deputy Bono East Regional Police Commander noted that the vehicle has come timely and would complement the effort being made by the police administration to solve the transportation challenges in the region.

DCOP, Mr Winful indicated that as part of effort to strengthen the relationship between the police and the civil society in the region, the bus would serve both the police and the general public so as to promote that family relationship affair in the area.

He mentioned that apart from the bus performing police official duties, it would also be used for hiring to the general public to generate revenue to boost the Internal Generated Fund (IGF) of the service so as to support the administration financially.

Rev. Dr. Paul Nasimong Head Pastor at the Full Gospel Assemblies of God Church in Techiman dedicated the activities of the vehicle to God and commended the IGP for his proactive initiatives, saying this move would not only serve the welfare of police personnel but also to promote the interest of the public among other things.

Rev. Dr. Nasimong charged users and managers of the vehicle to see it as their personal property and preserve and protect it so as to live above its live span to serve its intended purpose.

The Deputy Regional Commander was in company of the Bono East Regional Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (C/Supt) Alhaji Husein Awinaba, Deputy Superintendent of Police,(DSP) Mr Paul Fori, Regional Visibility Commander and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Sampson Evans Kontoma Regional Operations Commander, the rest are Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP)Mr Reindolf Asre-Quansah, Regional Staff Officer and the Regional Welfare Chairman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Williams Abayateye.

