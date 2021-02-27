ModernGhanalogo

27.02.2021 General News

Don't succumb to pressure to support LGBTQI agenda – GMM to Gov't

The Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM) has called on government not to give in to any pressure to support the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI) agenda either locally or internationally.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Sheikh Dr Amin Bonsu, National Chairman of GMM said “The Mission will like to add its voice and appeal to the government to stop the advocacy and promotion of LGBTQI agenda whether locally or internationally.”

It said LGBTQI does not conform to the social, cultural, and religious norms of the country, hence should not be supported.

The statement explained that supporting the agenda of the LGBTQI tended to derail the moral fabric of the society and the country as a whole.

It said there was the need to protect the future generations of the country from the conduct, which it described as “abominable”.

It reiterated that the Islamic religion detests homosexuality and sees it as a forbidden and sinful act.

“We will like to state emphatically that Islam abhors homosexuality and describes it as 'haram' (forbidden) or not permitted and indeed a sinful act,” it said.

It said “Allah says in Quran 7:80-81: And remember when lot scolded the men of his people saying do you commit a shameful deed that no man has ever done before? You lust after men instead of women! You are certainly transgressors.”

The statement said the Mission was aware that Christianity and Traditional religion do not accept and support homosexuality.

It acknowledged that persons with sexual orientations were also humans and needed love and care, hence acts of violence against such persons should be avoided.

—GNA

