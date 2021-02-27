ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.02.2021 Social News

3 mourners, fire man die in fatal accident

3 mourners, fire man die in fatal accident
Listen to article

Three persons including a Fire Service Officer have been reported dead after an accident involving a KIA Mighty truck on the Assin Nyankomasi road in the Central region.

According to an eyewitness report, the other victims in the truck were on their way to a funeral at the Assin Nyankomasi where the incident happened.

“The driver lost control of the steering wheel and landed it in the bush. Meanwhile the bodies have been deposited at the morgue whilst the survivors who sustained various degrees of injuries are receiving treatment at the St. Francs Hospital, ” he narrated.

—DGN online

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Let law take its course when handling LGBTQI matters – IGP urge officers, Ghanaians
27.02.2021 | Social News
Ashanti Police probes shooting incidence at Adwumakaase-Kese
27.02.2021 | Social News
NDC MPs 'under a lot of pressure' to reject Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees – Lawyer
27.02.2021 | Social News
Gov’t blamed for Covid-19 vaccine ‘misconception’
27.02.2021 | Social News
Give us a break! Don’t think we’re not intelligent – LGBT promoters told
27.02.2021 | Social News
CPP Youth Organiser calls for closure of Australian High Commission office over LGBTQI endorsement
27.02.2021 | Social News
Asking media to pull down stories is abuse of justice – ASEPA blasts Supreme Court
27.02.2021 | Social News
Legalising LGBT will dehumanize Ghana’s social well-being – SDA Church warns
27.02.2021 | Social News
Until LGBTQI is legitimised, we'll enforce the laws — IGP assures
27.02.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

3 mourners, fire man die in fatal accident
1 hour ago

Manual on COVID-19 vaccination being developed for public se...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line