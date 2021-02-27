Carpenter arrested for stealing coffin in Accra

A carpenter at Ayigbe Town in Abossey Okai, Accra, George Amoah is in the grips of the Korle Bu police for allegedly stealing a coffin worth GHS2000.

The suspect was arrested after a complaint and a tip-off on the incident.

According to the Accra Region Police PRO, DSP Effia Tenge, the personnel traced the stolen coffin to Korlewoko, a suburb of Accra where the suspect had allegedly sold it to a bereaved family for a burial ceremony.

“Police proceeded to the funeral and found the coffin beside the deceased who was lying in state, ready to be put into the coffin for burial.”

Effia Tenge noted that the deceased family returned the coffin to the complainant.

She added that the suspect, George Amoah, is currently in custody.

---citinewsroom