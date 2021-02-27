Airport staff to strike again on March 15 if...

Staff of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) have served another notice they will embark on an indefinite strike from Monday, March 15 if authorities do not address their concerns by then.

Staff temporarily halted a strike action on Friday, February 26 after the Ministers-designate for Employment and Labour Relations, National Security and Transport talked them out of their action.

The action had disrupted local and international flight schedules with many passengers stranded.

They returned to the negotiation table after a firm assurance from the ministers-designate that their concerns will be addressed.

The workers are demanding the removal of the Managing Director of the Company, Yaw Kwakwa, whom they accuse of mismanagement.

They also allege that he is “slowly killing the company”.

