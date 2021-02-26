ModernGhanalogo

Otumfuo endorses Daasebre Oti Boateng's Root-Based Model for sustainable community development

By Jerry Akornor // Contributor
Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (right) welcoming Daasebre Oti Boateng, Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area at Manhyia Palace
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has expressed his full support for the award-winning Root-based Model for sustainable community development.

These remarks were made during a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace by Daasebre Oti Boateng, Omanhene of New Juaben, who developed the model for Ghana, Africa and the world.

Otumfuo who has closely followed the development of the model noted that, given the overwhelming contemporary development challenges, governments alone cannot effectively respond to them but needs community assistance across the nation to do so.

The innovative model offers traditional leaders and communities across the developing world a crucial role in promoting sustainable community and national development.

Through its robust institutional framework, the root-based model builds strong community partnerships and linkages to strengthen the sharing of ideas and experience among the communities to assist in upgrading local capacities and the development process at the community level.

The model embraces the government, the private sector and the communities as development partners thereby liberating government from the arduous and sole responsibility of carrying all the burdens associated with community development.

Above all, the model is built on a platform of accountability and transparency to ensure the essential trust for its long term sustainability.

Daasebre thanked Otumfuo for endorsing the root-based model and affirmed that he would work relentlessly to ensure its adoption not only for traditional states in Ghana but also across Africa.

He further thanked Otumfuo, on behalf of the Yiadom-Hwedie family, for the support given Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Omanhene of Old Juaben, who has been re-elected Chairman of the Council of State.

