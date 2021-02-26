ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.02.2021 Press Statement

Call for definite disposal of parliamentary election petitions

By United Cadres Front of Ghana || UCF-GH
Call for definite disposal of parliamentary election petitions
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The United Cadres Front of Ghana (UCF-Gh) has called on the Electoral Commission, the Judiciary and Legislature to give an effective time frame to dispose of Parliamentary election petitions as early as possible since it is stipulated in the case of Presidential Election Petitions for 42 days between January and March within that particular year.

The fact that every Parliamentary seat has a definite period of a four-year tenure, just as the Presidential seat, it is unjustifiable for any court to put a case ‘sine die’, that is indefinitely, as it has happened in the Techiman South Constituency seat case pending before it.

The UCF-Ghana is of the belief that the non-speedy and indefinite nature of dealing with Parliamentary Constituency matters creates an avenue for the injustice of representation as well as manipulation of the system which in itself promotes corruption, and thus, lack of trust in the democratic dispensation in the country.

As we deepen the practice of our kind of democracy, the structures and institutions can only be trusted and patronised if such obvious bottlenecks are removed to promote probity, accountability, and transparency to give more meaning to social justice.

Signed:

Contacts: Shine Gaveh: 024 611 3972

Camillus: 024 843 3700

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Press Statement
Modern Ghana Links
Intensify Action Against Homosexuality In Ghana -Federation Of Muslim Councils Tells President Akufo Addo
26.02.2021 | Press Statement
Press Statement On The Comments From Association Of African Albinos- AAA Regarding Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning
25.02.2021 | Press Statement
The 24th February 1966 coup d’état: The beginning of Ghana’s socio-economic decline
25.02.2021 | Press Statement
Ghana becomes recipient of historic first shipment of COVAX vaccines
24.02.2021 | Press Statement
Radical Approach Needed To Check Covid-19 Pandemic Cases Upsurge
16.02.2021 | Press Statement
It Is Disappointing The NDC MPs Rather Calling For Conscience Building Than Keeping The Government In Check
12.02.2021 | Press Statement
Allow Counsel To Defend His Application Of No Case Since Your Interference Amount To Breach Of Justice And Fare Trail
10.02.2021 | Press Statement
NPP Japan Statement On The Re-Election Of President Akuffo Addo As Ecowas Chairman
08.02.2021 | Press Statement
Oti Regional NPP throws support behind Oti Minister-Designate
30.01.2021 | Press Statement
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: Ridge Hospital allowed us to bath our infected dea...
4 hours ago

GES releases 2020 school placements
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line