ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.02.2021 Social News

Tenant breached agreement by using apartment for LGBTQ activities — landlord

Tenant breached agreement by using apartment for LGBTQ activities — landlord
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

Dr Asenso Gyambibi, owner of the five-bedroom apartment at Ashongman Estates A-Line, allegedly being used as office space for a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning (LGBTQ) group, says the tenant breached the agreement by converting the space for LGBTQ related activities.

He said one Alex Kofi Donkor, rented the apartment as resident only and that it was illegal for him to turn it into a meeting ground and stated his resolve to take the apartment back.

Dr Gyambibi said he rented the apartment to Donkor two months ago for a year at GH¢1,500 per a month, after Donkor told him he worked with a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in health promotion.

He said at about 1100 hours on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, he received WhatsApp messages with pictures of some activities that had gone on at his residence relating to LGBTQ practice.

Dr Gyambibi said after some checks, he called the National Security, the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and other security agencies to help close down the place and investigate the allegation.

“I spoke with Mr Donkor twice this morning that I would be here by 0930hours. When we arrived, we blew the horn several times, but he was delaying in coming to open the gate so we went in ourselves. The gates and doors had not been locked and we realised that there were people inside but they had left before we entered so Police began their investigations.

We even saw a bowl of food on the table which means they were there but when they saw I was in the company of Police, they left.

“They further breached the tenancy agreement by painting the place without my consent and I want them out of the place. My lawyers are also ready to take them on. For now, I am going to lock up the place and not rent it out. I had never met him myself; it was through my agent that I rented it out to him. The Police will continue their investigations, but for me, the civil aspect of it is what matters to me,” he said.

---GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Africom Commander deepens Ghana-US security ties
26.02.2021 | Social News
'Killer manholes' on major roads in Tema
26.02.2021 | Social News
Withdraw your “it’s bound to happen” pronouncement on LGBTQI – Federation of Muslim Councils to Akufo-Addo
26.02.2021 | Social News
Galamsey kills two at Wassa Adiembra
26.02.2021 | Social News
Sekondi-Takoradi: 14 arrested for open defecation
26.02.2021 | Social News
Tema Traditional Council condemns LGBT+ activities in Ghana
26.02.2021 | Social News
Truck driver runs over student at Mankessim
26.02.2021 | Social News
LGBTQI debate: “We must follow God's scriptures” – Prophet
26.02.2021 | Social News
We’ll create DNA database to tackle chieftaincy disputes – Chieftaincy Minister designate
26.02.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: Ridge Hospital allowed us to bath our infected dea...
3 hours ago

GES releases 2020 school placements
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line