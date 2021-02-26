Galamsey kills two at Wassa Adiembra

This portal has gathered that two persons who were operating illegally in a mining pit at Wassa Adiembra in the Western Region died when a hill near the pit collapsed on them.

One other person who was also in the pit mining illegally was injured severely.

The incident occurred last Wednesday at about 3pm.

The names of the deceased were given as Kofi China, 30 and Gyakut, 26.

The injured victim's name was also given as Yenu Kwaw, 26.

The lifeless bodies of the two deceased persons had since been deposited at the Wassa Akropong Hospital morgue.

According to eye witnesses, the mine site was a hilly area but part had been excavated by the galamsey operators to lower ground for easy accessibility in order to mine there.

They explained that the three illegal miners were on their routine galamsey expedition when the hill which had developed some cracks accidentally caved in on them killing the two and injuring the one.

According to the eyewitnesses, the victims were under the rubble for over two hours before a backhoe was organised to the site to evacuate the debris in order to rescue them.

They said after digging for some hours, Yenu Kwaw was rescued but had all his legs broken.

He was rushed to the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital for treatment but was immediately transferred to the Tekyiman hospital for further treatment.

However, the other two were found dead under the rubble.

The rescue exercise was supervised by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality, Nana Kumi.

---DGN online