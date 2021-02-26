Rebecca Foundation donates to Kaneshie Polyclinic

The Rebecca Foundation has presented hospital beds and consumables to the Kaneshie Polyclinic to support healthcare delivery in the Greater Accra Region.

The items donated include 20 hospital beds, wheelchairs, plasters, PPE, compression bandages, syringes and needles, bedside lockers, and sterile gloves aimed at supporting the activities of the hospital.

Making the presentation on behalf of the First Lady and Executive Director of the Rebecca Foundation, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Sheila Sakyi Oppong, spokesperson for the foundation said, the donation was to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“I am very excited to present these items to the hospital. I am deeply convinced that this donation will help increase the capacity of the health facility in the management of patients” she said.

Mrs. Sakyi Oppong also took the opportunity to entreat the public to always adhere to the Ghana Health Service's Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Let me take this privilege to urge everyone to be vigilant by strictly adhering to the Covid-19 protocols so that we can protect ourselves and our families”, she added.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Okaikoi South, Darkoa Newman who was present at the brief ceremony expressed gratitude at the gesture by the Rebecca Foundation.

She was convinced the items will go a long way to help the health facility which is located in her Constituency and beyond.

On her part, Deputy Director of Nursing Services at the Kaneshie Polyclinic, Doris Antwi who received the beds and consumables on behalf of the health facilities thanked The Rebecca Foundation for the kind gesture.

“I am very overwhelmed with this kind support from the First Lady. I strongly believe this gesture will help our ability to take care of patients and also improve health care in the constituency. We are very grateful mummy”, she said.

