FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
26.02.2021

Come let's have an all-out fight — Sam George dares LGBTQI group for threatening to end his political career

By Reporter
Hon. Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram constituency says he is ready for a battle with any LGBTQI person or group.

He said the LGBTQI group called and threatened to end his political career after he condemned LGBTQ advocates and their financiers in the country last week Friday.

According to the lawmaker, after making his comments on TV last Friday, February 19, he received a call from an unknown person the next day who said they [LGBTQ people] will use their financial power to ensure that he [Sam George] loses the next parliamentary primaries.

This, he says got him irritated and has since decided to go all out to fight and speak vehemently against the activities of the LGBTQ people and those funding them.

"You know when I spoke first last week Friday on a TV network, over the weekend; I got a call and that's what has irritated me and made me go all out that let's have an all-out fight.

"Someone told me that look, do I [Sam George] know how rich the LGBTQI community is and that they will bring money and make sure that me, the platform that I have as an MP that I think gives me the right to speak; they will meet me at my primaries," he revealed yesterday, February 25, 2021 on GhOne Television.

