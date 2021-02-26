Kwahu East DCE presents motorbike to Assembly

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Kwahu East, Hon. Isaac Agyapong on Thursday, February 25, 2021, presented a motorbike to the works department of the Assembly to facilitate their day-to-day activities.

The bike, according to him will help the work department to effectively discharge their duties.

Personnel in the said department are usually constrained in their mobility due to the distances they have to travel when needed for assembly duties.

He continued that “the motorcycle came with a helmet, use it. It may not be comfortable at all times but it’s for your protection. Use them to enhance your safety."

The department personnel assured the DCE of effectively using the bike judiciously for the betterment of the district assembly.

Hon Isaac Agyapong later made payment of 303 people engaged at their climate change sites under the Ghana Productive Safety Net project.