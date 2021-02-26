ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
26.02.2021 Health

Second batch of covid-19 vaccines arrives today

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The second batch of COVID-19 vaccines, which is to help the country fight the raging pandemic, is expected to be delivered today.

The Emirates flight transporting the vaccines will land at the Kotoka International Airport at about 7: 30hrs on Friday. The quantity of vaccines onboard is not yet known.

It would be recalled that the Government of Ghana received its first batch of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India on Wednesday February 24.

Frontline healthcare professionals, government officials, security agencies and other identified vulnerable groups are expected to receive the first jabs free of charge starting March 2.

The arrival of the vaccines is seen as crucial in the country’s quest to curb the spread of the coronavirus and keep mortalities to the barest minimum.

The second wave of the pandemic– associated with high hospitalization rate– has stretched the country’s healthcare system. Available COVID-19 treatment centres are almost full.

As at Friday, February 26, there were 81,245 confirmed cases with 584 deaths. Greater Accra and Ashanti are two of the regions with the most reported cases.

Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority has so far approved only two vaccines for use –Russia’s Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines.

According to the WHO, as of February 18, 2021, at least seven different vaccines across three platforms have been rolled out in countries. Vulnerable populations in all countries are the highest priority for vaccination.

At the same time, more than 200 additional vaccine candidates are in development, of which more than 60 are in clinical development.

COVAX is part of the ACT Accelerator, which WHO launched with partners in 2020. COVAX, the vaccines?pillar of ACT Accelerator, convened by CEPI, Gavi and WHO, aims to end the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting the building of manufacturing capabilities; and working with governments and manufacturers to ensure fair and equitable allocation of the vaccines for all countries – the only global initiative to do so.

---aviationghana.com

