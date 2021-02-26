Tamale Teaching Hospital records 14 COVID-19 deaths in one week

The Deputy Northern Regional Health Director, Dr Hilarius A.K. Abiwu, has confirmed to this portal that within a week, the Tamale Teaching hospital has recorded 14 covid-19 related deaths.

“The deaths in TTH for the past 1 week is equal to all deaths recorded last year,” he said

According to him, the Northern region has recorded a total of 22 deaths related to covid-19.

Dr. Abiwu disclosed that the Northern region has recorded 1,254 covid-19 cases so far.

He appealed to residents in the region to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“COVID-19 is real and the numbers we have for just this 2 months of the year is more than the total we had for the whole 2020.”

---DGN online