ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.02.2021 Health

Tamale Teaching Hospital records 14 COVID-19 deaths in one week

Dr. Hilarius A.K. Abiwu
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Dr. Hilarius A.K. Abiwu

The Deputy Northern Regional Health Director, Dr Hilarius A.K. Abiwu, has confirmed to this portal that within a week, the Tamale Teaching hospital has recorded 14 covid-19 related deaths.

“The deaths in TTH for the past 1 week is equal to all deaths recorded last year,” he said

According to him, the Northern region has recorded a total of 22 deaths related to covid-19.

Dr. Abiwu disclosed that the Northern region has recorded 1,254 covid-19 cases so far.

He appealed to residents in the region to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“COVID-19 is real and the numbers we have for just this 2 months of the year is more than the total we had for the whole 2020.”

---DGN online

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Zipline, UPS Partner with Government of Ghana to deliver first COVID-19 Vaccines to health centres
26.02.2021 | Health
Second batch of covid-19 vaccines arrives today
26.02.2021 | Health
COVID-19: 4 more die, active cases down to 6,404
26.02.2021 | Health
Ketu North: Saint Anthony Hospital closed down partially over covid-19 infections
26.02.2021 | Health
V/R: St Anthony's Hospital partially closed down for covid-19 disinfection
26.02.2021 | Health
A/R: Illegal abortion clinic, 8 others closed down in Kumasi
25.02.2021 | Health
COVID-19 vaccines safe, efficacious; disregard misconceptions - Dr Nsiah-Asare
25.02.2021 | Health
UK commends Ghana for receiving Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
25.02.2021 | Health
Malaria in pregnancy may spike over shortage of Sulphadoxine–Pyrimethamine
25.02.2021 | Health
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Come let's have an all-out fight — Sam George dares LGBTQI g...
1 hour ago

LGBTQI group has threatened to kick me out in primaries for ...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line