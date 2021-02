Listen to article

Four more patients have died from COVID-19 in Ghana.

This has pushed the death toll to 588.

The Ghana Health Service has updated its covid-19 website.

It added that 486 new cases have been confirmed.

The number of active cases has fallen from 6,614 to 6,404.

The cumulative case count is 81,673 cases with 74,681 recoveries since mid-March 2020.