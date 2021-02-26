Council for Foreign Relations Ghana marks 2nd Anniversary on Friday

Tomorrow Friday, February 26th, 2021 marks the second anniversary of the Council on Foreign Relation-Ghana (CFR Ghana), the country’s first think tank which specializes in Ghana’s foreign policy and international affairs.

Initially registered in 2011as a non-partisan, non-governmental and non-profit organization, it was formally inaugurated on February 26th 2019 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with several former Ministers of Foreign Affairs including, Dr. Obed Asamoah, Ambassador Victor Gbeho, Hon. Hackman Owusu Agyeman, Hon. Osei Adjei as well as Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and other dignitaries present.

Ambassador Gbeho was the Guest Speaker. The core objectives of CFR Ghana are to undertake research into Ghana’s foreign policy and international affairs; organize seminars and conferences on international issues, research and publish books on foreign policy and memoirs of its members and further create a platform for public discourse on global affairs.

In its first two operational years, the Council has in pursuance of its objectives organized several activities including its flagship program, the Distinguished Guest Lecture Series and has hosted several distinguished speakers such as Baroness Valerie Amos (British Politician & Diplomat) H.E. Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas (Head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel), Ms. Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces (The President of the UN General Assembly), H.E. Jyrki Katainen (The European Union Commission Vice-President, for Jobs, Growth, Investment, and Competitiveness), H.E. Amina J. Mohammed (UN Deputy Secretary-General) and the Nobel Laurette Professor Wole Soyinka.

As a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council resorted to virtual conferences and successfully organized three virtual conferences on a variety of topics.

The Council also published in 2020 two issues of its journal, the Baobab and hosted the launch of the memoirs of one of its members and President, Ambassador D.K. Osei.

The Council is currently engaged in a number of research into aspects of Ghana’s foreign policy and related programmes to train the media to report better on international issues.

As part of its 2nd Anniversary and in abidance with COVID-19 protocols, the Council will organize a Special 2nd Anniversary Virtual Conference on March 3, 2020, with Dr. K.Y. Amoako, the former Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa and currently the President of the African Center for Economic Transformation Secretary as the Guest Speaker.

He will be speaking on the topic-KNOW THE BEGINNING WELL, GOVERNANCE, DEMOCRACY, AND DEVELOPMENT IN AFRICA.

A special documentary on Ghana Foreign Policy and the Council on Foreign Relations Ghana, both productions of the Council will be screened on major broadcasting networks as part of the celebration.

Signed

Amb. Kabral Blay-Amihere

Vice President

Council on Foreign Relations Ghana

(CFR-Ghana)