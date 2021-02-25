Alleged gay 'Girlish Kardashian' unhappy with government's decision on LGBT rights in Ghana

Listen to article

As people's opinion on the LGBT community keeps varying depending on where one stands, advocates and allies for the group are pressing very hard their demands for the LGBT community to be accepted and live freely in Ghana.

A few days ago, President Akufo Addo ordered the closure of their office in Accra, after calls by various anti-LGBT groups intensify their campaign.

Speaking on the said issues with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, a ‘perceived gay’ entertainer by name, Akwasi Kardashian has shared his thoughts on the issue of the LGBT group.

The ‘Girlish Akwasi Kardashian’ said the fact that he acts like a girl does not mean he is not a human and debunked as false the long-held opinion about him being gay.

He added that the LGBT office was of no use to him because he won’t go to that office for anything hence has no opinion on whether it is right or wrong.