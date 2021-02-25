Respect human rights of Homosexuals — Ama K. Abebrese tells Ghanaians

Listen to article

Celebrated Ghanaian Actress, Movie Producer and Media Personality, Ama K Abebrese has pleaded with Ghanaians to make it a habit of respecting the rights and choices of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex Life (LGBTQI+) people in society.

She said LGBTQI persons are human beings who equally need protection like everyone else.

Her comment follows Ignatius Annor revelation in an interview on Monday, February 22, that he denied being gay because of the fear of losing his journalism career.

Admitting that the issue of homosexuality is very controversial, Annor said, some people who have seen him through the lens of being a homosexual and his subsequent denial may see his admission as contradictory.

He explained on PM Express on Joy News that, “in the past, I had denied the fact that I was gay. I did that because of the fear of losing my career.

“At the time, I practiced Broadcast Journalism in Ghana for a number of years and being on TV and being ousted brought a lot of pain to my life."

Annor admitted that throughout his denial, he let down his community just because he did not have the courage to own up to the truth and live it and he, therefore, apologised for it.

In a reaction to this via her official Facebook page sighted by this portal , Ama K. Abebrese explained that although the laws of Ghana and religions frown on the sexual orientation choices of LGBTQI+ persons in Ghana, that however shouldn’t be the basis that persons engaged in such activities should be disrespect and denied basic rights.

She wrote: “I cannot pretend I know the fear that homosexuals and lesbians living in Ghana feel; the laws of Ghana criminalize homosexuality. The customs, many religions, and the culture frown upon it.

"I can not judge them, for on the day of judgment we will ALL be judged. Just because I may not fully understand what they go through doesn’t mean that they do not deserve basic human rights. I aim to be more understanding of their plight. I think that more dialogue has to continue on the matter.

"I see many comments online that equate them to rapists and pedophiles. Well…. predators are not bound by sexuality.“

---GistAfrica