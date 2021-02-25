Missing excavators: 209 confiscated, not 500 – Jinapor

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister-designate, Samuel Jinapor has clarified that some 209 excavators were confiscated by the inter-ministerial task force against galamsey.

This was in response to a question posed by the North Tongu MP during the vetting of the nominee.

Jinapor said the 500 figure circulating in the media is inaccurate and put out there by a Journalist.

Nonetheless, he said the IMCIM could only account for 161, adding there is a full report on the matter.

Mr Ablakwa during the vetting asked the whereabouts of the excavators citing the 2020 budget saying page 148 indicates that as part of the operation vanguard taskforce assignment to fight galamsey, there was the seizure of over 2000 weapons, over 4000 mining equipment and over 1000 illegal miners arrested.

But Jinapor said the seizure of equipment is different from confiscation. He says the word “seizure” used could mean that some materials could have been returned since the word “seizure” does not follow lawful processes.

