An aspiring National Youth Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Prince Kamal Gumah has called on employment agencies to prioritize the youth for employment opportunities which he believe will help reduce unemployment in the country.

Prince Kamal Gumah described Ghanaian youth as the soul and fabric of the nation that needs to be empowered to keep the nation alive.

He made this known in an interview on Home Radio 99.7, a radio station in Wa, Upper West Region.

"The youth of the country must be given special preference when it comes to job opportunities. Any available job opportunity must be issued to the youth with 70-80 percent advantage.

"The youth is the fabric, needle and the thread for the development of this nation. If employment is offered to these future leaders, then the trickle down effect will be networked and unemployment reduced", Prince Kamal Gumah told Home Radio 99.7 FM.

Prince Kamal Gumah confirmed his intention to contest the NPP National Youth Organiser position when the party opens nomination.

He has since tabled some priority areas he will tackle if given the nod as the National Organiser of the NPP.