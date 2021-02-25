ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.02.2021 Press Statement

Press Statement On The Comments From Association Of African Albinos- AAA Regarding Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning

By Association Of African Albinos
Press Statement On The Comments From Association Of African Albinos- AAA Regarding Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning
Listen to article

The attention of the Ghana Association of Persons with Albinism (GAPA) has been drawn to comments from a group called ASSOCIATION OF AFRICAN ALBINOS (AAA), Dar es Salam, Tanzania on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, regarding Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning and his position on LGBTQIA+ issues in Ghana.

Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, while a person with albinism, is not a member of GAPA.

GAPA is not a member of, and has no affiliation with AAA. GAPA belongs to an umbrella continental Albinism Association called AFRICA UNION OF PERSONS WITH ALBINISM (AUPA), of which it is a founding member.

The position of Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, and comments made by AAA do not represent the views of GAPA.

GAPA condemns discrimination in all its forms, and is committed to the protection of the human rights of all citizens of Ghana in accordance with Ghanaian and international law.

Thank you.

Newton Kwamla Katseku

Executive Director, GAPA

DOWNLOAD FILE: 2252021125136-txobrfdq5l-press-statement-on-the-comments-from-association-of-african-albinos-aaa-regarding-lawyer-moses-foh-amoaning.pdf

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Press Statement
Modern Ghana Links
The 24th February 1966 coup d’état: The beginning of Ghana’s socio-economic decline
25.02.2021 | Press Statement
Ghana becomes recipient of historic first shipment of COVAX vaccines
24.02.2021 | Press Statement
Radical Approach Needed To Check Covid-19 Pandemic Cases Upsurge
16.02.2021 | Press Statement
It Is Disappointing The NDC MPs Rather Calling For Conscience Building Than Keeping The Government In Check
12.02.2021 | Press Statement
Allow Counsel To Defend His Application Of No Case Since Your Interference Amount To Breach Of Justice And Fare Trail
10.02.2021 | Press Statement
NPP Japan Statement On The Re-Election Of President Akuffo Addo As Ecowas Chairman
08.02.2021 | Press Statement
Oti Regional NPP throws support behind Oti Minister-Designate
30.01.2021 | Press Statement
Ghana Timber Association Condemns Okyenhene’s Task Force
14.01.2021 | Press Statement
Re: Disregard For Covid-19 Protocols At GIJ
14.01.2021 | Press Statement
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Mahama insists on second round in closing address to Supreme...
4 hours ago

Mahama’s petition bogus — Akufo-Addo
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line