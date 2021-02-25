Press Statement On The Comments From Association Of African Albinos- AAA Regarding Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning

Listen to article

The attention of the Ghana Association of Persons with Albinism (GAPA) has been drawn to comments from a group called ASSOCIATION OF AFRICAN ALBINOS (AAA), Dar es Salam, Tanzania on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, regarding Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning and his position on LGBTQIA+ issues in Ghana.

Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, while a person with albinism, is not a member of GAPA.

GAPA is not a member of, and has no affiliation with AAA. GAPA belongs to an umbrella continental Albinism Association called AFRICA UNION OF PERSONS WITH ALBINISM (AUPA), of which it is a founding member.

The position of Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, and comments made by AAA do not represent the views of GAPA.

GAPA condemns discrimination in all its forms, and is committed to the protection of the human rights of all citizens of Ghana in accordance with Ghanaian and international law.

Thank you.

Newton Kwamla Katseku

Executive Director, GAPA