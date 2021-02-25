ModernGhanalogo

25.02.2021

Come out and speak, your silence is worrying; treat LGBTI issue as a matter of national security — Group to Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
The Ghana CSOs & Citizenry Against LGBTQI (GCCAL) say the stoning silence of President Akufo-Addo is not helping matters in the ongoing rage regarding the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) activities in the country.

They claim the promoters have emboldened their activities in the country with some Ghanaians openly declaring their support for LGBTQI promoters.

They are calling on the President to put finality to the matter by speaking to the issues once and for all.

They are appealing to President Akufo-Addo to treat the ongoing LGBTI issue as a matter of national security concern.

In recent weeks, the opening of an office of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTI) community in the capital has been met with stiff opposition by organizations and institutions calling for strict measures.

Commenting on what has become topical in the country, Ghana CSOs & Citizenry Against LGBTQI has joined the many voices to condemn persons engaging in what they say is against what the Bible and Quran teaches, as well as the culture and traditions of Ghana.

Among a number of recommendations made to the government, the group wants President Nana Addo to issue an executive order or state emphatically the position of his government on homosexuality.

“The President should treat this matter as a national security concern and issue executive order or state government’s position on homosexuality and LGBTQI in Ghana within the next one week,” part of a press release from the group of CSOs has said.

The group also wants the judiciary to speed up the prosecution of all those who indulge in acts of homosexuality in Ghana according to our current laws while calling on the legislature to fastrack the process of enacting more laws that further criminalize LGBTQI promotion and practice in Ghana.

Find the full press release from the Ghana CSOs & Citizenry Against LGBTQI below:

