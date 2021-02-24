ModernGhanalogo

24.02.2021 Education

Akatsi South: Ghana Fire Service holds fire fighting training for students

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Akatsi South Municipal Command of the Ghana National Fire Service has held a day training workshop for students of Human Factor Leadership Senior High School (SHS) on basic fire fighting techniques and ways to prevent fire outbreak.

DOl Simon Wardie, the Akatsi South Municipal Fire Commander said, it was important for everyone to know how to deal with fire outbreaks without necessary depending on the fire service in a situation the fire could easily be doused rather than spreading.

"These basic techniques could safe lives so all must be involved," he said.

Mr Wardie also appealed to government to make the training compulsory in all schools which would enable every student have some basic knowledge of fire safety.

He stated that, his outfit is targeting zero fire outbreak in the Municipality indicating that "their doors are always open for corporate institutions and individuals for similar training."

Elikplim Nyamadexe and STNO Emmanuel Ankrah, took the students through the various class of fires after which practical exhibition was conducted.

Mr Gabriel Abusa, Headmaster of the school disclosed to ModernGhana news that the move was necessary since the school has installed fire extinguishers in case of fire outbreak in any of the classrooms.

He further said the school has a library unit with many books which may perish in case there is a fire outbreak in the school.

Shine Datsomor, a Form Three General Arts student and Courage Sanaki, also a Form Three Business student who participated in the training expressed their excitement about the program.

Mr Francis Ahiale, an English teacher of the school, on behalf of management and the entire student body thanked and commended the personnel from the Fire Service for the training.

