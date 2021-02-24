ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
24.02.2021

Don’t panic, we’ll triumph; the real office is in our hearts and minds – LGBT+ Rights Ghana react to office raid

By Reporter
Leaders of the LGBT+ community in Ghana have encouraged their members to stand strong and not panic.

The group claim they will triumph despite a raid of their office by the security personnel.

National Security operatives and the Ghana Police Service raided the office of the group in Accra today, Wednesday, 24 February 2021.

The group, in a Facebook post, said: “While this unfortunate incident has happened, we wish to encourage all our members, and queer Ghanaians to stay calm. Do not panic. We will triumph.

“The police may have raided our office, and closed it down but the real office is in our hearts and minds.”

They further appeal to all human rights organisation and allies to come to their aid and speak against the bad treatment against them.

