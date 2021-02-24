ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
24.02.2021

I’ll be tough in applying the law in galamsey fight – Jinapor assures
The Lands and Natural Resources Minister-designate, Samuel Jinapor says he will take a hardline stance in applying the law in relation to illegal mining, popularly known as ‘galamsey’.

Speaking during his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, Mr. Samuel Jinapor said he’s aware of the political influences frustrating the fight against the menace, but maintained that he wouldn’t budge on his decision if approved.

“In every dispensation, when you’re rolling out policies, especially you’re dealing with intricate sectors such as small-scale mining, you’ll have problems. I have taken time to study a lot of literature and noted that all the previous ministers encountered lots of challenges”.

“You’ll often have party people and lots of big wigs fighting against the process.

“I agree that you will often have people in your own party and chiefs trying to frustrate the [fight against illegal mining] but I want to give a firm assurance that if I get the approval of Parliament, I’m moving in there with all humility and modesty to apply the law without few or favour.”

He added: “What is important is that the president is absolutely committed to making an impact in this illegal small-scale mining industry.”

---kasapafm

body-container-line