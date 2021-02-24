ASEPA demands thorough analysis of Covid-19 vaccine before vaccination

Listen to article

The Executive Director for Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) and social commentator, Mensah Thompsons calls on Food and Drug Authority (FDA) to conduct some analysis into the covid-19 vaccines which arrived in the country this morning.

Mr Mensah believes the vaccines should be thoroughly analysed to check whether it use will have some effects on the genes of the blacks before full vaccination starts on March 2.

"Well before he does, the FDA should do some thorough analysis on the vaccines to see it’s possible effect on the black gene," he wrote in a Facebook post monitored by this portal.

He added that; "if they are in a hurry and they can’t wait for a thorough test, then the Supreme Court judges sitting on the Election petition should be given the first shots."

Ghana, today took delivery of 600,000 doses of covid-19 vaccines from the Russia-based covax facility.

The consignment was welcomed with a brief ceremony at the Kotoka International Airport earlier today, Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Source: //contributor on Modernghana