24.02.2021 Headlines

Popular hospital in Ketu North closes down over massive covid-19 infections

Popular hospital in Ketu North closes down over massive covid-19 infections
The Saint Anthony Hospital in Dzodze, the only operational hospital in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region has been partially closed down to the public by management over an upsurge in covid-19 cases in the municipality.

According to the management of the hospital, the decision to close down the hospital follows series of consultations with the Keta-Akatsi Diocesan Director of Health Services and the Ketu North Municipal Director of Health Services.

In a letter dated February 23, 2021 signed by the Hospital Administrator, Mr. Raphael Tumawu and intercepted by this portal, the hospital's management says the closure is to pave way for the facility to strengthen its systems in order to effectively handle the increasing covid-19 cases.

"The management of St. Anthony Hospital - Dzodze in consultations with the Diocesan Director of Health Services, the municipality Director of Health Services and other key stakeholders wish to announce to the general public that healthcare services at the hospital has been suspended partially with immediate effect," part of the letter reads.

The letter continued, "The decision is part of measures to assure our clients of quality at the hospital and also threatens the systems towards handling of COVID-19 patients within the Ketu North Municipality."

Source: // contributor on ModernGhana

