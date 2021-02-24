ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.02.2021 General News

COVID-19: Angry Local Government Service workers demand relief package

COVID-19: Angry Local Government Service workers demand relief package
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Local Government Service Workers Union has expressed its disappointment in the exclusion of its members from the list of beneficiaries of the government's COVID-19 package for frontline workers.

Speaking at the Union's 11th Quadrennial Delegates Conference, held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, the Chairman of the Union, Moses Awenkanab Awarikaro said their members, which include Environmental Health Officers deserve to receive insurance packages, given the critical role they play in preventing a spread of the virus.

“As Local Government Service workers, some of our colleagues are in the front role in the fight against COVID-19, especially, the cemetery workers of the Environmental Health and Sanitation Inspectorate, of the Assemblies, who are directly involved in the handling and burial of COVID-19 dead bodies.”

“In this global COVID-19 crisis, it is important not to downplay the contributions of any segment of workers, whether at the local or national levels, because, they are all doing their best to prevent the coronavirus from further spread,” he argued.

The Head of the Local Government Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, on his part, appreciated the concerns of the Union and said measures are being taken to ensure fairness in the provision of benefits to all staff in the various assemblies.

Several groups have called on the government to provide them with relief packages.

Recently, members of the National COVID-19 Burial Team demanded relief packages from the government after a member contracted the virus.

---citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Emirates delivers first batch of COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX
24.02.2021 | General News
Abu Jinapor, Peter Amewu and Asensu Okyere face vetting committee today
24.02.2021 | General News
Police arrest 19 for possessing narcotics in Accra
23.02.2021 | General News
A/R: Bosome Freho MP Akwasi Darko Boateng pledges to develop constituency
24.02.2021 | General News
Sheila Bartels donates sewing machines, other items to groups in Ablekuma North
24.02.2021 | General News
Accra on course to becoming cleanest city – Abena Cecilia Dapaah
23.02.2021 | General News
Legalize prostitution instead of LGBT—Olumanba
23.02.2021 | General News
KAIPTC commences 9th training session of Humanitarian Assistance in West Africa Core Course
22.02.2021 | General News
India ready to share rural development strategy with Ghana — Indian High Commissioner
22.02.2021 | General News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Closing Address: Petitioner’s own figures inconsequential – ...
2 hours ago

LEKMA cluster of schools shut down temporarily as police cha...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line