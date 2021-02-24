ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.02.2021 Social News

KpareKpare residents appeal to telcos for improved network

KpareKpare residents appeal to telcos for improved network
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Residents of KpareKpare in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, are seeking the support of the National Communication Authority (NCA) to enhance network connectivity in the area to stem the perennial challenges botched by bad networks.

The residents have expressed worry over the poor network services of mobile telecommunication companies in the area, which is affecting trading and their businesses and appealed to the NCA to compel the telecom companies to improve on their services.

Some of the residents believed erecting some additional telecom masts would lessen the problem as they believed there was pressure on telcos companies at Dambai.

Other residents of communities such as Kwame-Akura, Yabram and Ayerumu told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they had lost trading customers over the years due to the challenges of the network.

Speaking to Mr Ebenezer Gmakankiyi, a resident, said sometimes they had to climb to the hilly areas or stand at particular vantage points in order to access guaranteed networks with attendant issues for clear signals.

He said the worrisome part is that, if there is any criminal activities ongoing, reaching out to the Police for assistance would become problematic.

The residents are calling on the government and network operators for an extension of telcos infrastructure to enhance economic activities.

---GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
My brother John and I ‘cordial’ despite belonging to opposing parties – Abu Jinapor
24.02.2021 | Social News
Police rescue motorbike robber from being lynched by angry mob
24.02.2021 | Social News
“I'll not be part of VGMA” – Patapaa
24.02.2021 | Social News
LGBTQI+: Government must act swiftly- Kpando MP
24.02.2021 | Social News
LGBT+ not a human right issue; we’ll not accept it – Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante
24.02.2021 | Social News
LGBTQ+ will bring curses on us, come out and condemn activities – Kwaku Bonsam tells Akufo-Addo
24.02.2021 | Social News
Parliament must probe Frontiers Healthcare contract – Vitus Azeem
24.02.2021 | Social News
GACL only rented its space to Frontiers -Transport Minister-designate
24.02.2021 | Social News
Government urged to deepen COVID-19 vaccine education
24.02.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: Over 1,500 health workers infected in Ashanti Regi...
37 minutes ago

[Photos] How security officials locked up LGBTQI office in A...
37 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line