KpareKpare residents appeal to telcos for improved network

Residents of KpareKpare in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, are seeking the support of the National Communication Authority (NCA) to enhance network connectivity in the area to stem the perennial challenges botched by bad networks.

The residents have expressed worry over the poor network services of mobile telecommunication companies in the area, which is affecting trading and their businesses and appealed to the NCA to compel the telecom companies to improve on their services.

Some of the residents believed erecting some additional telecom masts would lessen the problem as they believed there was pressure on telcos companies at Dambai.

Other residents of communities such as Kwame-Akura, Yabram and Ayerumu told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they had lost trading customers over the years due to the challenges of the network.

Speaking to Mr Ebenezer Gmakankiyi, a resident, said sometimes they had to climb to the hilly areas or stand at particular vantage points in order to access guaranteed networks with attendant issues for clear signals.

He said the worrisome part is that, if there is any criminal activities ongoing, reaching out to the Police for assistance would become problematic.

The residents are calling on the government and network operators for an extension of telcos infrastructure to enhance economic activities.

