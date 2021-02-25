ModernGhanalogo

25.02.2021

TroTro Mate boasts about dating two women

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A 24-year-old Ghanaian commercial car conductor has revealed how he is stuck between two beautiful women as to who to choose a life partner.

Speaking in an interview with Brownghtv, he said the first girl he started dating at the basic school level died, and had to move on to another relationship which according to him has been with her for years.

Making more revelations, he said after starting the trotro mate business, he came across another beautiful lady which he proposed love her and has added her to his already existing girlfriend.

According to him, the one she started dating earlier dwells in Tema and the recent one lives with him at Kasoa. When asked if he would marry both of them, the guy said since he loves both, he would consider the one with the best behavior and marry.

He continued that marriage is the least of his problems now and he does not engage both girls in sexual activities because he is that type of person.

Watch him speak below;
