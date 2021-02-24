LGBTQ+ will bring curses on us, come out and condemn activities – Kwaku Bonsam tells Akufo-Addo

Popular traditional priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam has called on government to publicly condemn the activities of the LGBTQ+ community.

Kwaku Bonsam told Class 91.3FM’s morning show host, Kojo Oppong Asamoah on the Class Morning Show Wednesday, 24 February 2021 that their activities are not constitutionally recognised place in our culture.

He therefore called on government to take a firm stance against the LGBTQ+ community.

He said: “In my opinion, the government, the members of Parliament should come out and say no to those people. If they also say that they have human rights to do the LGBTQ then the ‘wee’ people should be allowed to smoke outside. The women who stand at Circle at night should also be allowed to come out and do their thing and let the police stop warning them”.

He continued: “It is not our culture,” adding that: “It will bring curses unto our land because Ghana is a peaceful country”.

When asked if the gods opposed the activities of the LGBTQ+ community, he noted: “Yes, the gods of the land do not accept it at all?”

The outspoken fetish priest questioned why the minority group should be allowed freely when the president was constructing a national cathedral to honour God.

“If we allow gays to come out and we are building a Christian Cathedral what is the essence?” he quizzed.

He therefore reiterated: “I'm begging the President of Ghana to come out and give us a good answer so that the LGBT people will not be allowed into the country because in future, we're going to face the consequences”.

---classfm