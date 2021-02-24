Ministry For Public Enterprise is another useless Ministry — NDC's Felix Kwakye Ofosu

A defeated parliamentary candidate and former Deputy Communications Minister in the erstwhile Mahama administration, Felix Ofosu Kwakye says the Ministry of Public Enterprise is another "superfluous" ministry created by President Akufo-Addo as job for the boys.

According to the young politician, the already existing Ministry of Trade and Industry can easily oversee enterprises government has interests in.

"Which one too is the Ministry for Public Enterprises? The Trade Ministry can easily supervise the interest of the state in these enterprises," he wrote in a tweet sighted by this portal.

Mr Felix finds it difficult to understand why the President cannot stop creating new ministries that are not needed. "So President Akufo-Addo can simply not do away with the creation of superfluous Ministries and portfolios?" he quizzes.

Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers who are on the Parliament's Appointments Committee have refused to vet Joseph Cudjoe, the Minister designate for the Public Enterprise Ministry on grounds that they do not know what the purposes for the creation of that ministry.

According to minority leader in Parliament, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, the NDC composition of the committee will not take part in the vetting of Joseph Cudjoe if no official letter detailing the purposes for the creation of the Public Enterprise Ministry is received from the presidency.

