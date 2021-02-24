ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.02.2021 Health

Ghana takes delivery of 600,000 COVID-19 vaccine from Covax

Ghana takes delivery of 600,000 COVID-19 vaccine from Covax
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Ghana has become the first recipient of COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed by COVAX.

Ghana took delivery of 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India.

Key government and health officials as well as diplomats were at the Kotoka International Airport to receive the vaccines.

A plane carrying 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine landed in Accra, just before 8 am on Wednesday.

“After a year of disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 80,700 Ghanaians getting infected with the virus and over 580 lost lives, the path to recovery for the people of Ghana can finally begin,” UNICEF said in a statement to mark the occasion.

2242021110602-j4eq276ggb-first-vaccines-doses-arrive-in-ghana2

2242021110603-osjvm0x442-first-vaccines-doses-arrive-in-ghana1

“This is a momentous occasion, as the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines into Ghana is critical in bringing the pandemic to an end. The only way out of this crisis is to ensure that vaccinations are available for all.”

UNICEF expects this arrival to be part of the “largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history.”

The COVAX Facility plans to deliver close to 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year.

“This is an unprecedented global effort to make sure all citizens have access to vaccines,” UNICEF noted.

The newly arrived vaccines will be deployed to designated health facilities from March 2.

The areas earmarked for the initial vaccine rollout are the Greater Accra Metro including Awutu Senya and Awutu Senya East in the Central Region.

A similar segmented population in the Greater Kumasi Metro and Obuasi municipality will also be covered, according to a statement from the Information Ministry.

—citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Covid-19 vaccines to be deployed to health facilities from March 2
24.02.2021 | Health
We’ll strive for further reduction in cost of COVID-19 test at KIA – Ofori Asiamah
24.02.2021 | Health
Ghana to take delivery of COVID-19 vaccines tomorrow 7am – Oppong Nkrumah
23.02.2021 | Health
Ghana will receive compensation for any harmful side effects of COVAX vaccine – Dr. Amponsa-Achiano
23.02.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Avoid self-medication — Nurse
23.02.2021 | Health
Common side effects of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines, ways to deal with them
23.02.2021 | Health
Akatsi South: Municipal Hospital to train new doctors in surgery
24.02.2021 | Health
Four unlicensed health facilities closed down in Kumasi
23.02.2021 | Health
Ignore the conspiracy theorists, I’ll take my COVID-19 vaccine publicly – Ablakwa
23.02.2021 | Health
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Bulldog: Prosecution ordered to comply with serving of discl...
1 hour ago

Covid-19 vaccines to be deployed to health facilities from M...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line