KNUST SRC inaugurates committee to plan 60th anniversary

President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Samuel Sesah has inaugurated a 10-member planning committee for the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the council with a charge on the members to draw up a blueprint for the celebration of the SRC.

"The committee will be tasked with drawing up a blueprint and structure for the celebration of the anniversary of the SRC," this was contained in a statement signed by the KNUST SRC president.

The 10-member 60th-anniversary planning committee is chaired by the KNUST SRC vice president, Morris Effa.

The committee is made up of representatives from the Executive Council, Parliament, NUGS, and Judicial Committee.

The KNUST SRC General Secretary, Stephanie O. Prempeh has been appointed as secretary of the committee.

The others are Sabrina Ameyaw (NUGS Representative), Osei Fosu Solomon, Rabiatu Siaka, Doreenda Delali Kponor--all elected executives of the SRC.

The rest include representatives from the SRC parliament, Kofi Boakye, Victory Oyet, Darcostata Sarfo Yeboah, Judicial Council rep, and the Public Relations Officer of the SRC, Charles Tengan Lwanga.

About the KNUST SRC

The KNUST Student Representative Council colloquially known as “KNUST SRC” is the legitimate representative student government of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi. The council was established in 1957. The Council is responsible for the administration of student services, campus-wide events, and student advocacy at KNUST.

There are about 40 students at any giving time serving on the council: a president, vice president, general secretary, financial secretary, women’s commissioner, 2 from each of the six residential halls, and other appointees. Students from the six colleges and foreigners also have a representative on the council.

The SRC also collaborates with the local chapter of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) and the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).