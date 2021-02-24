ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.02.2021 Regional News

KNUST SRC inaugurates committee to plan 60th anniversary

By John Essien
KNUST SRC inaugurates committee to plan 60th anniversary
Listen to article

President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Samuel Sesah has inaugurated a 10-member planning committee for the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the council with a charge on the members to draw up a blueprint for the celebration of the SRC.

"The committee will be tasked with drawing up a blueprint and structure for the celebration of the anniversary of the SRC," this was contained in a statement signed by the KNUST SRC president.

The 10-member 60th-anniversary planning committee is chaired by the KNUST SRC vice president, Morris Effa.

The committee is made up of representatives from the Executive Council, Parliament, NUGS, and Judicial Committee.

The KNUST SRC General Secretary, Stephanie O. Prempeh has been appointed as secretary of the committee.

The others are Sabrina Ameyaw (NUGS Representative), Osei Fosu Solomon, Rabiatu Siaka, Doreenda Delali Kponor--all elected executives of the SRC.

The rest include representatives from the SRC parliament, Kofi Boakye, Victory Oyet, Darcostata Sarfo Yeboah, Judicial Council rep, and the Public Relations Officer of the SRC, Charles Tengan Lwanga.

About the KNUST SRC

The KNUST Student Representative Council colloquially known as “KNUST SRC” is the legitimate representative student government of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi. The council was established in 1957. The Council is responsible for the administration of student services, campus-wide events, and student advocacy at KNUST.

There are about 40 students at any giving time serving on the council: a president, vice president, general secretary, financial secretary, women’s commissioner, 2 from each of the six residential halls, and other appointees. Students from the six colleges and foreigners also have a representative on the council.

The SRC also collaborates with the local chapter of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) and the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
NADMO undertakes COVID-19 monitoring and sensitization campaign
24.02.2021 | Regional News
Pope Francis never endorsed same-sex marriage---Sunyani Bishop clarifies
24.02.2021 | Regional News
Make your position known on the LGBT Brouhaha – Security Analyst to gov’t
23.02.2021 | Regional News
Ghanaians doubt closure of LGBT Office
23.02.2021 | Regional News
Alhaji Bamba lauds the appointment of Alhaji Zakaria as regional minister
23.02.2021 | Regional News
DCE Appointment: Fanteakwa North youth protest against traditional council's nominee
22.02.2021 | Regional News
Sissala West: MP goes on a 'Thank You Tour' of his constituency
22.02.2021 | Regional News
First Ghana Police Woman, Rosemond Asiama dies at age 91
22.02.2021 | Regional News
Government committed to decentralization and rural development---Hon. Naana Eyiah
22.02.2021 | Regional News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: Over 1,500 health workers infected in Ashanti Regi...
37 minutes ago

[Photos] How security officials locked up LGBTQI office in A...
37 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line